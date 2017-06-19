Local man and caregiver speak after attack posted on social media

- A caregiver and the victim of a disturbing attack posted on social media are speaking to FOX 29.

Mark Smith appears to be getting back to his normal routine talking with us about the Eagles chances of going all the way next season. Remarkably, more like his old self after a group of kids, who seemed friendly at first, cornered him and attacked him on Germantown Avenue. He was terrified but if you ask him about it.

"I don't wanna talk about it."

"He won't hurt anybody. Not a fly they took advantage of him and he didn't deserve it (he was being nice). He was being nice."

His caregiver Pam Pendleton can't stand to watch the video posted on Facebook. Mark never told her she found out what really happened from police.

"I didn't like what happened to him and I just wish that there was something I could have done to help. But my main thing right now is to make sure he is happy and he continues to live like a normal life."

Pretty much back to normal. He goes out to work to church and socializes. The community all know him to be helpful and friendly. It's been this way the past four years he's lived with Pam's family through a state-run program.

"I want everybody to see it's OK to come out, OK to see you living your life. You don't have to hide. You don't have to blame yourself because of somebody else's actions," Pendleton explained.

Authorities say the two boys who punched Mark are being charged.

Mark got hundreds of letters and cards of support from people all over the world. He says he's looking forward to his 40th birthday party and he doesn't want to hear anything more about what happened to him. He wants everything to be "normal" he says.

In the meantime, Pam is still doing most of the talking with the prosecutors office about possible punishment and some "help" for the boys who hit him.