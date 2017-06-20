Opening statements in DA Seth Williams' trial

- Opening statements are set to begin in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia's top prosecutor.

District Attorney Seth Williams is accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for legal favors.

Jury selection took place Monday. On it are 10 women and two men. Two of them are African American. The alternates are all women.

Authorities say Williams -- who is the city’s first African American DA -- accepted gifts such as an all-inclusive vacation to the Dominican Republic, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two business owners between 2010 and 2015. They say the two-term Democrat leveraged his connections as the city's top prosecutor to intervene in legal matters on behalf of the business owners.

The judge said he wants the case to go quickly but prosecutors say they built their case up over several years. That includes thousands of documents, audio recordings, witnesses including friends and coworkers, and financial reports including tax returns.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing and says he won't seek a third term as district attorney.

He previously served as the city's inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption.