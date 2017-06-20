School Reform Commission's turn to ratify teachers' contract

- Philadelphia public school teachers have voted to approve a tentative contract agreement. Tuesday, it's the School Reform Commission’s turn.

Monday night, members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers went to the Liacouras Center and voted on the tentative deal reached Friday after more than four years of negotiations.

Nobody has said the pact is perfect, but many teachers were excited they’d get their first raises in nearly five years.

Not addressed are decreasing class sizes and improving building issues.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement thanking members of the city's largest union for approving the contract and for remaining dedicated to educating students during the "long and difficult process."

The deal for the more than 11,000 members of the union is reportedly worth $395 million, but with a shortfall of $245 million.

That could mean the SRC going to the city and state for help.

Union president Jerry Jordan has said he's hopeful the contract "will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren."

Superintendent William Hite has said getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up Tuesday for students.

