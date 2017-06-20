Police: Inmate wounds 2 deputies, then kills himself

- One of the two Tennessee deputies shot at a county courthouse underwent surgery and the second deputy had to be treated for a hand injury.

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said at a news conference Monday evening the gunman was an inmate, Michael Bell, who escaped about two blocks away and then shot himself to death.

Northcott identified the Coffee County deputies as Wade Bassett and Wendell Bowen.

The prosecutor said Bassett went to a holding cell after Bell appeared in court. Northcott said Bell attacked Bassett and took his firearm after a struggle. Northcott said Bell shot the deputy and ran off, shooting Bowen on his way out of the building.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn said that after the inmate fled, he entered an occupied home, then left, then went behind another house and shot himself.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.