London mosque attack suspect identified, home searched
LONDON (AP) - British media have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, a 47-year-old father of four from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offenses.
Investigators were in Cardiff, searching his home.
His mother said off camera, "I'm not going to defend him, but it's my son, and it's a terrible, terrible shock and it's not just robbing the bank, or some. It's an atrocity and I just, at the moment in time, I can't cope with it. I can't."