Weather service to probe possible tornados

- National Weather Service officials are expected to spend Tuesday visiting parts of Delaware and Pennsylvania to determine whether the strong storm on Monday spawned one or more tornadoes.

SKYFOX was over Greenwood, Delaware, on Tuesday morning. This damage may or may not have been caused by a tornado. The National Weather Service will make that call.

The strong winds were captured on a camera behind the electric co-op. They posted the video Monday evening, being thankful nobody was injured, and said crews were continuing to restore all power to homes that remained in the dark.

In Chester County, it’ll be a day of cleaning up after 50 mile an hour winds and heavy rain.

In E. Marlboro Township, a lightning strike set a house on fire.

In Pocopson Township, Debra Ventura shot video of the three-alarm fire at her next door neighbor’s home on Osborne Circle. A house sitter who was inside made it out safely and also saved the family cat.

In Audubon, New Jersey, lightning caused a tree to split right through a home. Neighbors in King Fisher Place say they saw it happen right before their eyes. Fortunately, nobody inside was hurt.

Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville, a tiny village in Upper Bern Township, Berks County. That's about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

The storms moved through Monday afternoon and evening, and also caused damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.

The investigators were expected to survey damage in those areas on Tuesday.