Man charged with murder of 3-year-old Little Village girl

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man has been charged with killing a 3-year-old girl early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Eduardo Aleman, 26, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 1:10 a.m. to reports of the toddler not breathing in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Homan, police said at the time.

The girl, identified as Jesipel Aleman, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found she died of multiple injuries she suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Eduardo Aleman, who lives in the same block, was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday. Police did not provide information on the nature of his relationship to Jesipel Aleman.