Mic cut off when grad's speech criticizes administrators

- A Pennsylvania high school valedictorian had his microphone silenced when his commencement speech went off script and criticized the district's administrators.

Wyoming Area High School grad Peter Butera, who was also his class president, tells The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice that he doesn't think Friday's speech "could have gone any better" adding, that "them cutting my microphone proved my point to be true."

School Superintendent Janet Serino says commencement speeches are vetted and students can't deviate from remarks they submit. Still, she says student input is important, so she's scheduled a meeting with Butera about how things might improve in the district.

Butera's main complaint was that student government has no real voice in how the school and district are run, saying that will hold back graduates when they enter the real world.