- A man sitting in a car was shot and killed, Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was over 29th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in Brewerytown.

Police say the victim was inside a burgundy Buick when he was shot several times just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

There is no word yet any suspects or a motive.