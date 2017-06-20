167 drivers pay it forward in drive-thru at Kentucky McDonald's

One good deed turned into a super-sized act of kindness at a McDonald's in Kentucky over the weekend.

Sunday night, a McDonald's regular was in the drive-through line when she noticed a dad in the van behind her.

"He had like four kids in the car," said employee Hunter Hostetler. "He had a bunch of happy meals, two quarter pounders, a Big Mac meal and some other stuff."

Hostetler said the woman told him he wanted to pay for the dad and asked the cashier to wish him a "Happy Father's Day."

Instead of accepting the free meal, the dad then paid for the two cars in line behind him. Then, three cars paying it forward quickly turned into 10, and then 10 became 100.

Related VideoView Larger

App users: Watch video here

"I had people telling me, 'No, it's going to stop here, it's going to stop at 100'" Hostetler said.

From 8:30 p.m. until midnight, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

"End of the night at closing, 167 cars," Hostetler said. "Unbelievable."

Customer Abby Smith and her boyfriend were car 161.

"I thought it was pretty amazing," Smith said. "It's a great feeling to know that there's a lot of great people out there still."