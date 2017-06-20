PennDOT redesigns driver licenses, identification cards

- PennDOT has updated the design and enhanced the security features of its driver license and identification cards.

Over the last 22 months, PennDOT has worked with MorphoTrust USA on planning, design and deployment of this major new security enhancement initiative.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

According to PennDOT, they began a pilot of the new products beginning on Monday at the Riverfront Office Center location in Harrisburg.

All Driver and Photo centers will transition to the new products by the end of October 2017. The new products will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing products. PennDOT says both current and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period.

The new cards are not REAL ID-compliant.PennDOT anticipates that REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards will be available at customer’s option in 2019.