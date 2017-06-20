Police respond to hazmat situation in Ottsville, Bucks County

- Pa. State Police say they are responding to a hazmat situation on the 8700 block of Easton Road in Ottsville, Bucks County.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2 p.m. for explosives.

According to police, while serving a mental health commitment warrant for a 70-year-old man they observed multiple firearms and chemical explosives inside the home.

PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Section as well as the Bucks County Hazmat is on scene assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.