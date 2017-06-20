Local flower shop helps people with special needs

- Creative juices are flowing inside the shop. They are producing crafty creations of all kinds from the fingertips of the artists inside the workshop at the Yellow Daffodil flower shop in Langhorne, Pa.

It's opening up a whole new world for people on the autism spectrum, adults who have physical, developmental, and other challenges at Woods community.

Nathan Walker Lydick is kind of the mayor around this shop. He's 45 years old and has been a Woods resident for 30 years. Donald Holmes is "painter in chief" and is getting paid.

They barely made time to stop and talk to FOX 29's Joyce Evans with the weddings and graduations they've got deadlines to meet. They don't play here.

"And they take it very seriously. It's work to them and they really want to work and I have to make them stop to take a break," manager Ginny Page said.

Just last fall on the program's 50th anniversary, they opened their first off campus shop. They went from a stand at a weekend farmers market to two stores. The money generated pays for workers' salaries and expansion plans.