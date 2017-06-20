Duo accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of diabetic test strips

- Police say they are searching for a duo accused of stealing $10,000 worth of diabetic test strips from Giant food stores in our area.

According to police, the man enters the store, conceals diabetic test strips then exits the store without paying for them. Investigators say he then gets into the passenger side of an orange/red Chevrolet HHR driven by a female accomplice.

The number of the Pa. registration plate can not be seen but it appears that the vehicle has a "Conserve Wildlife Resources" plate attached which is yellow with an owl. The male appears to be in his 20's, thin, with long brown hair and a goatee.