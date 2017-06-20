Duo accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of diabetic test strips
Bensalem, Pa. (WTXF) - Police say they are searching for a duo accused of stealing $10,000 worth of diabetic test strips from Giant food stores in our area.
"If someone is stealing these and they're not available, there could be a big problem. This could be catastrophic," he said. "If someone can't get to another pharmacy or they can't monitor their blood sugars and so this could be life threatening. It's despicable."
If you recognize this male and/or the vehicle involved, please contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.