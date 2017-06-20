Video shows Wildwood police officer punching man

- A Wildwood police officer was caught on camera punching a man what appears to be in the face.

The incident happened last weekend just across the street from New Jersey Avenue. 19 seconds of video that now has the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office reviewing.

The video doesn't offer any context or background. It doesn't show what transpired prior to the punch caught on camera. However, it does show a Wildwood police officer striking a man who falls to the ground. The video is shocking to some.

Neighbors say it happened during a parade of marching bands over the weekend. They say the confrontation began over loud music. The other side of the street reports that the man became disorderly leading to the officer's hit to what appears to be the man's face.

"That wouldn't be a reason to put your hands on somebody, especially when he's already in a power position. There was no need to punch him in the face, no," neighbor Brandi Skinner said. "Unless the guy maybe was reaching for a weapon or something and I didn't see it, but other than that, no."

The officer reportedly remains on-duty, but the Wildwood Police Department's internal affairs division asked the county prosecutor to investigate with the case handed to the professional standards unit. One longtime neighbor says viewers of the video should not be quick to judge.

"We need to know more. We need to know what happened before the officer. Did he need to swing or did he just swing out of control? I don't know. And I'm not gonna judge him by the small clip that I'm seeing," Patrica Oliver said. "As someone who's lived here for years, I can tell you I think our officers are phenomenal."

The man was reportedly not seriously hurt. The county prosecutor's office is expected to turn over its finding in the case quickly.