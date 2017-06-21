Road closed after water main break in Montgomery County

- An overnight water main break in Glenside, Montgomery County, will have Mt. Carmel Avenue closed all day.

The break happened at about 2 a.m. The water is off but the road has buckled. Crews will be at the scene, repairing it, for most of the day.

That means you’ll have to avoid Mt. Carmel Avenue between Houston and Tyson avenues.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests taking Glenside Avenue instead.

The scene is next to SEPTA’s Warminster Regional Rail lines. Trains are running but expect slowdowns near the scene.