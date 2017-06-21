Explosives, firearms removed from Bucks County home

Related Headlines Bomb squad called for explosives in Ottsville

- The bomb squad and local hazmat units were called to a Bucks County home after officers found chemical explosives -– and authorities are still there.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers had gone to the home in Ottsville, just after noon Tuesday, to serve a mental health commitment warrant for a 70-year-old man.

Instead, they made a potentially dangerous discovery.

The bomb squad and Bucks County hazmat unit were called to help after chemical explosives, firearms and boxes of ammunition were found.

Authorities removed the items from the home Tuesday night.

The block of Easton Road was shut down between Route 412 and Churchill Road, but it is now open again.

The man was taken to the Dublin State Police Barracks, but State Police have not said if any charges will be filed.