Judge to announce whether to ID Cosby jurors

- The judge who presided over Bill Cosby's sexual assault mistrial is expected to decide whether to identify jurors who deadlocked in the case after a week of deliberations.

Tuesday, Judge Steven O'Neill said he promised jurors privacy when they were selected. He fears there will be a chilling effect on potential jurors needed for the retrial if the first jury discusses the deliberations.

Both prosecutors and the defense want the names to remain sealed because of the retrial. They believe any comments jurors make to the media might also make it hard to find an unbiased jury pool.

Lawyers for the media say the public has a right to the names. They are interested in finding out how close the jury came to reaching a verdict.