Cops: Woman with priors takes highlights at salon

- A Lehigh Valley woman with a history of stealing meals and other services has allegedly struck again -- this time at a hair salon.

Bethlehem Township police say 46-year-old Tia Hassler went to the Intrigued Salon on Sunday and had more than $100 worth of highlights put in her hair -- only to claim she had no money once the work was done.

Salon workers told police Hassler knew the price before they did the work, and gave no indication she couldn't pay.

Hassler remained in the Northampton County jail on Wednesday without an attorney listed in online court records.

Those records show numerous theft of services cases against her dating to 2009. That's when she first was charged with running up a tab for meals and drinks, and then stiffing the restaurant in question.