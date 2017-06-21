Deadly shooting outside South Jersey brewery

- One person is dead after an early morning shooting outside the Iron Hill Brewery in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

SKYFOX was over the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. Kings Highway.

There was a body on the ground that was later covered.

Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office are gathering details on exactly what happened.

