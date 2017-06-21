Rape suspect 'inadvertently released' arrested again

- Philadelphia police say the escaped prisoner accused of rape who got away on Tuesday is now back in custody.

Wednesday morning, they announced that Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., Russell Allen Bryant “was inadvertently released from 18th District Headquarters.”

Police continued, “The prisoner was in custody and awaiting trial on rape charges when he was brought down from Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility and being processed for unrelated charges.”

They did not release details on how or where Bryant was arrested.