Employee screams stop armed robbery

- Police released surveillance video of an attempted robbery at a South Philadelphia grocery store.

It happened just over a month ago -- at midday on May 20 -- but the video was just released.

They say an unknown man entered the Chuen Hing Grocery store in the 1400 block of S. 16th Street.

That’s when he pulled a handgun from his shirt and the employees began to scream.

That’s why the gunman didn’t get anything.

Police say he ran away and was last seen running westbound on Gerritt Street.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as about 5’8” tall, and he was wearing a black hooded shirt with the hood up, black pants, a “Halloween type” face mask, latex gloves, and an aqua-colored backpack.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.