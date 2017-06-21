Cabbie shot twice, robbed of $400 in Fairmount

- A taxi driver was shot and robbed in broad daylight in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

SKYFOX was just over the scene on the 2900 block of Ogden Street, just blocks from Fairmount Park.

Police say it happened shortly after noon.

The 62-year-old victim was shot twice in his leg by two people who stole $400 and his cell phone.

Now, he is in the hospital, in stable condition.

People have not released detailed descriptions of the robbers and have not made any arrests.