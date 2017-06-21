Pit bull mauls 2 kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

The mother of the 2-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy managed to pry the animal off them Monday but not before it seriously mangled her son’s face, witnesses said.

Tom Grab told WPMT-TV that he was able to pull the 66-pound dog off the boy, but it wriggled free and continued the bloody assault.