Recovery crews to resume search for missing teen swimmer

- An end-of-school swimming celebration apparently turned deadly when a 17-year-old who couldn’t swim got pulled underwater by a strong current.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce reports the search for the boy’s remains will resume Thursday morning.

Police in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, said four friends were swimming in Rowan Lake, which is part of John A. Roebling Memorial Park.

It was at about 5 p.m. Wednesday -- after a storm when the water was rough -- that excitement turned to panic.

One boy said he tried to grab his friend, who couldn’t swim.

Fire crews combed the marsh that leads to the Delaware River, New Jersey State Police searched by air, and dive teams went in.

After four hours, the search became a recovery mission, and that got called off at dark.

Thursday, grief counselors will be at all Hamilton Township school campuses to help friends and classmates, despite there being no classes.