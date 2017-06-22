Deadly dump truck accident closes Route 55 northbound

VINELAND, N.J. (WTXF) - Route 55 northbound is closed after a deadly overnight crash involving a dump truck.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports the dump truck flipped, spilling its load.

Route 55 northbound is closed between Exit 35, which is Garden Road in Vineland -- to Exit 39, which is Route 40 in Franklin Township.

Bob suggests using Route 47 as an alternate. That's Exit 27 in Millville.

