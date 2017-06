- Investigators are searching for the person who shot a 64-year-old man in the head outside a home.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Ogontz, along the 2000 block of Spencer Street.

The victim is in critical condition.

Neighbors say he’s a longtime local musician. A friend told Fox 29 News the victim used to play drums outside the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.