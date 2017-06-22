2 hurt when scaffolding 'malfunctions' at Old City building

- A scaffolding "malfunction" has two window washers in the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene is at 4th and Walnut streets in Old City, and the accident happened on the west side of the building at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the victims were knocked off the scaffolding, but luckily they were strapped on. Then, they were lowered onto the roof of the building next door.

Viewer Caitlin McCracken provided video of the rescue she put on Twitter.

Authorities call this a "malfunction" rather than a collapse.