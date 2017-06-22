Woman fights off attacker at state park

- A woman out for a run at a New Jersey state park ended up having to fight off an attacker.

Now, New Jersey State Park Police are asking for help catching that “aggravated assault suspect.”

They say Monday at about 5 p.m., the 25-year-old victim was running on the Parvin Lake Trail, also known as the "green trail," in Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove, Salem County.

She was near a foot bridge when the man in the sketch “grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her in the face and neck area with a stick. The victim was able to strike the suspect in the face and run to the Parvin State Park Camp Sites where she met up with a NJ State Trooper.”

The woman was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Police say the attacker may have signs of facial injuries from the altercation.

He is also described as in his 20s, about 6'2" tall, with fair skin and red cheekbones. He has brown eyes, and short dirty blonde hair brushed forward. Also, he was wearing a black t-shirt and dark navy blue sweatpants-style shorts.

If you have any information on him, you’re asked to call the NJ State Park Police Detective Bureau at 1-877-927-6337.