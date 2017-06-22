Body of 2nd teen swept to sea off Atlantic City found
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City, a week ago.
Police say a person walking on the beach near Morris Avenue Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn of Pleasantville.
Authorities say Quinn tried to rescue 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand of Atlantic City from a rip current as the teens swam on June 15. They were pulled under.
Officials responded to calls around 6:30 p.m. that the swimmers were drowning in the ocean off Kentucky Avenue beach.
The teens went missing on the same day a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old cousin were rescued from a rip current in Belmar. The girls died.