Body of 2nd teen swept to sea off Atlantic City found

- Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City, a week ago.

Police say a person walking on the beach near Morris Avenue Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn of Pleasantville.

Officials responded to calls around 6:30 p.m. that the swimmers were drowning in the ocean off Kentucky Avenue beach.

The teens went missing on the same day a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old cousin were rescued from a rip current in Belmar. The girls died.