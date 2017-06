Credit: Ashton Phillips via Storyful

- British Columbia resident Ashton Philips took to his boat on June 16 hoping to catch some fish. He succeeded, but the fish was snatched by an unlikely culprit; a bald eagle!

Luckily, Ashton was able to capture the theft on camera and slow the recording down to show every detail of the eagle’s movements.

The video received over one million views after being uploaded to Facebook.

