76ers select Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
NEW YORK (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have selected guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.
76ers make it official...selecting Markelle Fultz with the 1st pick in the NBA Draft @FOX29philly— Tom Sredenschek (@SrederFox29) June 22, 2017
The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers have the second pick again and the Celtics moved down two spots to third after the deal with their Atlantic Division rivals.
FIRST ROUND
1. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn through Boston)
2. L.A. Lakers
3. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (from Memphis through Denver and Cleveland)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (from Washington)
23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers through Milwaukee)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (from Toronto)
26. Portland (from Cleveland)
27. Brooklyn (from Boston)
28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (from Golden State)
SECOND ROUND
31. Charlotte (from Atlanta through Brooklyn)
32. Phoenix
33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)
34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia through New Orleans)
35. Orlando
36. Philadelphia (from New York through Utah and Toronto)
37. Boston (from Minnesota through Phoenix)
38. Chicago (from Sacramento through Cleveland)
39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)
40. New Orleans
41. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
42. Utah (from Detroit)
43. Houston (from Denver)
44. New York (from Chicago)
45. Houston (from Portland)
46. Philadelphia (from Miami through Atlanta)
47. Indiana
48. Milwaukee
49. Denver (from Memphis through Oklahoma City)
50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)
52. New Orleans (from Washington)
53. Boston (from Cleveland)
54. Phoenix (from Toronto)
55. Utah
56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Brooklyn (from Boston)
58. New York (from Houston)
59. San Antonio
60. Atlanta (from Golden State through Philadelphia and Utah)