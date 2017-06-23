Family expecting euthanized dog's ashes, gets frozen body

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania family expecting to pick up the ashes of their beloved pet were instead handed the frozen body.

Lisa Horseman tells WTAE-TV the employees at Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington did not give an explanation when they handed her the frozen remains of her dog, Drew.

She and Marlane Engles had previously decided to have the sick pet euthanized. They had asked for him to be cremated, but instead Engles recorded employees carrying the remains wrapped in a blanket.

In a statement, Rainbow Veterinary Hospital says there was a "delay" with Horseman's burial request, but it was ultimately fulfilled.

Horseman says she and Engles had to carry their pet's body to be cremated themselves.

Engles says she wants the hospital to learn from its mistake.