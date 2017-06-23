Police: Man on stolen dirt bike killed after owner chases him down in van

- Two men driving a stolen dirt bike on Long Island got into a serious accident that killed one of them when they were cut off by a minivan — apparently driven by the bike’s owner, police sources said.

The crash happened on Montauk Highway near Doane Avenue in Bellport around 10:15 a.m. Thursday Suffolk County cops said.

“All evidence right now is that the van was pursuing the dirt bike,” a Suffolk County police source said. “The guys in the van had reported the dirt bike stolen.”

The two men on the dirt bike, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in the westbound lanes when the minivan, traveling in the opposite direction, cut across the double yellow line, apparently to block their path, sources said.

The dirt bike then slammed into the minivan, driven by Christopher Bouchard, sending both men flying. One was killed and the other is in critical condition at Stony Brook University Medical Center, officials said.

