Man becomes hospital's first-ever full-time employee with Down syndrome

(INSIDE EDITION) - A Massachusetts man with Down syndrome now has a full-time job at the hospital that once helped him.

Nathan Simons, 28, has been working at Boston Children’s Hospital with the Down syndrome program for four years, but just a month ago, he became the hospital’s first-ever full-time employee with the disorder.

Nathan first visited the cardiac unit of the hospital when he was a baby to be treated for a heart problem.

Two decades later, he has joined the staff at the very same hospital.

“We started the position in 2009," Angela Lombardo, the Down syndrome program coordinator, told InsideEdition.com. "We intended it to be a temporary two-year person for a person with Down syndrome and then they would move on. But Nathan started with us and when his two years were up, we didn’t want to let him go."

The hospital even made an apprenticeship position to fulfill what they had initially planned to do with Nathan. Now Nathan helps oversee and mentor recruits for that 2-year job.

But, that’s just one of Nathan’s many responsibilities.

Nathan gets the rooms ready for the doctors every morning in the unit. He’s in charge of inventory supplies. He does mailing, medical records, and a host of other administrative tasks.

Nathan also greets and interacts with families of children with Down syndrome.

“They are great," Nathan told InsideEdition.com. "The parents give feedback, see how I’m interacting with their kids, and they really love that piece. I love working with them."

Nathan, who lives on his own and has a girlfriend, provides hope to parents whose children have Down syndrome, according to hospital staff.

“He is really an inspiration for families who can see what might be possible for the future for their children," said Dr. Nicole Baumer, Director of the Down syndrome program. "He’s a great example of that. I’ve had families who’ve said it’s so wonderful to meet Nathan because some families with children with Down syndrome just don’t know what to expect for the future.”

Not only does he provide hope, but also joy, lighting up every room he enters.

“Everyone loves him," Lombardo said. "He’s a sweet kid. He is priceless on the floor."