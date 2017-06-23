Police: Burglary crew targets business owners at home and work

- Police say a burglary crew targeted Asian business owners at home and work.

Mark Kim says his family feels like they've been violated after a four man crew of burglars broke into their Delaware County home then his family business in Southwest Philadelphia.

"We're having trouble just dealing with the pain of losing a lot of money, a lot of their goods, a lot of jewelry," he told FOX 29.

Kim owns the House of Cheese Deli just a few feet from a police district on Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the burglars struck his house in Marple Township one day and his business the next.

Surveillance video shows the suspects wore gloves but no disguises or masks. They're not camera shy and they are ambitious. Investigators say this burglary crew cut a path of crimes from Delaware County to Philadelphia.

Investigators from Delaware County and Philadelphia believe the four suspects may be from the Philadelphia area. They hope someone will recognize them and contact police.