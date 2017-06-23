Local student lends helping hand to opponent during race

- A local teen was honored Thursday night for his sportsmanship after he gave a helping hand to a fellow runner during the county finals

Steven Resnik, from Souderton High School, was running the 100m dash when an opponent fell. That's when Steven turned around and helped him up before finishing the race. The team has special education students running alongside regular education children.

On Thursday night, the school district honored young Steven for his sportsmanship, which is an honor well deserved.

Great job, Steven!

The moment was captured by Tommy Meehan. For more from Tommy Meehhan, please click here.