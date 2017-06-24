Flood advisory in Philadelphia and NJ counties, tornado warning ends
(WTXF/AP) - Severe weather advisories circled nearing counties Saturday morning, prompting tornado warnings around 6:30 a.m. for Gloucester, Burlington, and Camden counties until 7 a.m.
Tornado warnings for Southeastern Mercer, Northern Monmouth, and Southeastern Middlesex counties expired at 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Damage reports #BrownsMills #Permberton #Medford @fox29philly reports of trees and wires down #weatherauthority pic.twitter.com/52VoSfcptT— Scott Williams (@ScottFox29) June 24, 2017
Storm damage @fox29philly #NJwx #Blackwood https://t.co/E885cBWHVZ— Scott Williams (@ScottFox29) June 24, 2017