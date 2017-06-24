Flood advisory in Philadelphia and NJ counties, tornado warning ends

Posted: Jun 24 2017 09:20AM EDT

Updated: Jun 24 2017 10:51AM EDT

(WTXF/AP) - Severe weather advisories circled nearing counties Saturday morning, prompting tornado warnings around 6:30 a.m. for Gloucester, Burlington, and Camden counties until 7 a.m.

Tornado warnings for Southeastern Mercer, Northern Monmouth, and Southeastern Middlesex counties expired at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. 

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer appear capable of producing a tornado. 
 
Though the tornado warning ended, gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. 
 
Philadelphia, Camden, Burlington, Montgomery, Bucks, and Mercer counties also face flash flood advisories until 11:15 a.m. 
 
According to the Doppler radar, heavy rain will cause minor flooding of up to two inches in Edison, Willingboro, Marlboro, and others. 
 
When driving, if roads are flooded, drivers are urged to turn around. A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated. 
 
As for the rest of the weekend, it is expected to turn sunny and warm Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, and low to mid-80s Sunday.

 

