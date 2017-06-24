Police investigate fatal stabbing of woman in North Philly

- Police say a brutal attack has left one woman dead early Saturday morning.

According to police on the scene, the 24-year-old victim was stabbed at least a dozen times and beat in her face.

It happened behind Dobbins High School and police found the woman around 3:30 a.m.

There was no weapon found at the scene, and police are looking for surveillance video cameras in the area to lead them to an arrest.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.