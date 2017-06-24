3 injured in Kensington hit and run

- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of E. Venango Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police say a driver in a Honda Hatchback hit two cars. Then, the driver took off from the scene and crashed into an ATM at Santander Bank on E. Erie Avenue.

The suspect and the two other drivers were all taken to the hospital.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

