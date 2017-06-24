Police on scene of barricade situation in Upper Saucon

- Police are on scene of a barricade situation that started around 2:30 in the afternoon Saturday.

According to police, a man and woman armed with a gun fired at officers around noon near the 5000 block of Limeport Pike.

The pair is now barricaded in a home off of Pollit Lane near the Wedgewood Golf Course.

Police are asking residents that live in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

Limeport Pike remains closed between Chestnut Hill Road and Saucon Valley Road as police deal with the incident.

