Summer storm uproots trees, power lines across Pa., NJ

- The Delaware Valley is playing cleanup after experiencing some wild weather this weekend.

Strong winds hit Camden County particularly hard overnight. Fortunately, there are no reports of anyone hurt there.

Much of South Jersey is also assessing storm damage. Emergency crews had a busy morning helping people trapped by downed trees and wires.

The fast-moving summer storm brought a telephone pole and several wires down on one vehicle early Saturday morning along North Lakeshore Drive in Brown Mills, Burlington County. Emergency crews helped the driver escape. And it wasn’t their only rescue.

Feet away, Pemberton Township Police Chief David Jantas says a man was driving by in this pickup truck when, within seconds, the storm brought wires down on his vehicle. He was trapped for hours. Not knowing whether the wires were live or not, the driver had to wait for utility to make sure he could be safely extracted from the vehicle. Police report that the driver is okay.

The roughly 30 minutes of brutal wind and driving rain brought trees, wires, a transformer and at least nine telephone poles down all around town.

The police chief says the National Weather Service will determine what kind of storm this was.