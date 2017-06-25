Woman shot to death in her South Jersey home, overnight

- A South Jersey woman is dead, shot several times in her home, Sunday morning.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith report gunshots inside that home in the 700 block of Bairdmore Avenue at about 3:49 a.m.

Then, officers found Deanna Marie Scordo, 45, shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, “The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Chris Sarson at 856-225-8640 or Winslow Township Police Det. Nick Arnold at 609-561-3300. People can also click here to email information.