Lucky bears escape being euthanized, enjoy ice

- California’s Oakland Zoo adopted a black bear and her four cubs -- and put out a pile of ice for the family to enjoy in the summer heat -- even though the family may not deserve it.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, in May, the mom “and cubs broke into a home. … The elderly resident of the home attempted to haze the bears by banging pots and pans to no avail. The sow charged and swiped at the resident, causing injury to her left arm. She was treated at a local hospital and is recovering.”

Her arm injury is said to be minor.

The bears were deemed not suitable to be released into the wild, so the zoo offered to take them in.

That happened despite CDFW public safety policy, which says a black bear known to have attacked or injured a human is deemed a public safety bear and must be euthanized.