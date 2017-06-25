Al Capone gangster artifact auction lands $100k

- Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters sold for more than $100,000 at auction Saturday.

A diamond pocket watch that belonged to Al Capone and was produced in Chicago in the 1920s, along with a handwritten musical composition he wrote in Alcatraz in the 1930s, were among the items that sold at the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction. The watch fetched the most - $84,375 - according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The winning bidder of the watch was not identified. The buyer is a collector who has an eye for interesting American artifacts, said RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston. He was among about 30 internet, telephone and in-person bidders.

Capone's musical piece entitled "Humoresque" sold for $18,750. The piece shows Capone's softer side. It contains the lines: "You thrill and fill this heart of mine, with gladness like a soothing symphony, over the air, you gently float, and in my soul, you strike a note."

Livingston told The Associated Press he wasn't surprised that lyrics written by a man better known for organized crime than his musical talents sold at the auction because of the way Capone "resonates in the American imagination."