U. Del. professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'

- A University of Delaware adjunct professor is receiving backlash for saying that Otto Warmbier "got exactly what he deserved."

The University of Virginia junior died Monday after spending 17 months in a North Korean prison and being brought home in a comatose state. He had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel while visiting the country.

"Otto is typical of the mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueles [sic] males who come into my classes," anthropology professor at the University of Delaware Katherine Dettwyler wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

People from across the country have called for her to be fired, some saying on Twitter that they would not send their children to the university.

The university said in a statement that Dettwyler's comments do not reflect the school's values and are "particularly distressing." Dettwyler declined to comment.

