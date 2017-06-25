Mom flips over Confederate flags at vintage car festival

- A woman filmed her heated exchange over confederate flags featured on a vintage car at the 32nd annual Highland Creek Heritage Festival outside Toronto.

The car was a replica of the The Dukes of Hazzard television show, but Ybia Anderson, who had her three-year-old son with her, did not seem to get the reference.

Anderson and a friend of the car's owner shouted at each other until a festival volunteer came over and asked her not to use profanity. She agreed but yelled at him as well. The exchange went on for over four minutes.

“This racist car with not one, but two Confederate flags on it is front and center, the first thing that people see when they walk into this festival,” Anderson said.

