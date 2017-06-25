Man, 24, critical after being shot in Southwest Philly bar

- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m. on the 6500 block of Dicks Avenue, an argument led to a 24-year-old man being shot in the chest inside a neighborhood bar.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.