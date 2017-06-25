Man, 24, critical after being shot in Southwest Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTXF) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday evening.
Around 4:45 p.m. on the 6500 block of Dicks Avenue, an argument led to a 24-year-old man being shot in the chest inside a neighborhood bar.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
