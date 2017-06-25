Armed robbers, one disguised as sanitation worker, sought in Drexel Hill

- Police say when one suspect walked into a local business as a sanitation worker, the only thing he wanted to clean out was the cash register.

Just before noon on Saturday, one suspect, dressed as a sanitation worker, walked into the Drexel Hill Edible Arrangements off State Road.

The suspect had an accomplice who donned a Philadelphia 76ers hat.

The disguised suspect proceeded to hit the employee inside over the head and shoved a gun in his face. The employee’s hands were then tied with a zip tie behind him, and the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee was able to run to the back of an adjacent Indian restaurant to get help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.