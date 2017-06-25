Auto accident in North Philly leaves 1 hospitalized

- Police are investigating a car accident that took place in North Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Master and 13th Street, a vehicle made a left turn from the right lane and clipped another vehicle. The second vehicle was forced into a light pole, through a fence and then up against the rear wall of a building.

The 75-year-old driver of the second vehicle was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital. No word yet on his condition, though it appears non-life threatening.

Crews are on scene to check on the downed pole. L&I has been notified to check the damage to the building.

